BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves, Pavel Zacha, Mark Kastelic and Sean Kuraly scored and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night to run their season-opening winning streak to three.

Jason Zucker scored for Buffalo. Alex Lyon made 28 saves in his second straight loss to start the season.

Zacha’s first goal of the season came on a one-timer after Boston’s Jordan Harris led a rush with 4:12 remaining in the first period.

Playing without top-line center Josh Norris, who is out indefinitely after suffering an upper-body injury during Buffalo’s opener, the Sabres managed just one shot on Swayman during the first period.

Boston made it a two-goal game on a deflection off Buffalo’s Conor Timmins that Kastelic threw on net midway through the second.

Buffalo had some life when Zucker’s shot deflected off a Bruins player and past Swayman at 9:46 of the third.

The Sabres pulled Lyon for an extra attacker with two minutes left, but the Bruins finished it off with Kuraly’s empty-netter with 2.2 seconds left.

Harris made his Bruins debut with defenseman Hampus Lindholm out after sustaining a lower-body injury during Thursday night in a 4-3 overtime victory over Chicago.

