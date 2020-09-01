ORLANDO (WHDH) — Boston Celtics player Tacko Fall isn’t just honing in on his basketball skills while in the NBA Bubble, he’s also practicing swimming.

His teammates Enes Kanter and Jaylen Brown helped Fall swim in a pool in Orlando.

Last year, the Celtics rookie took swim lessons with the kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Charlestown.

That was only his second time trying to swim.

