TORONTO (WHDH) — The Golden State Warriors stole Game 2 of the NBA Finals from the Toronto Raptors, so Taco Bell is letting its customers score a free taco.

The fast-food chain will be giving out free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 18 as part of its “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion.

The Warriors defeated the Raptors while on the road, 109 to 104.

No purchase is necessary but tacos are limited to one per person at participating locations.

Those who order the taco online or on the app can get their food at any time.

A game was stolen…And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)