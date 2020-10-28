(WHDH) — The nation can celebrate the end of the 2020 World Series with a free taco from Taco Bell on Wednesday.

Taco Bell brought back their “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion for the World Series and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts delivered during Game 1 with two stolen bases.

His initial stolen base during the fifth inning landed consumers one free Doritos Locos Tacos at participating locations, while supplies last.

The Dodgers went on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays, winning their fourth game of the series on Tuesday.

Our Taco Hero has stolen a base. Now, America, you get to steal a free Doritos Locos Tacos. Steal yours 10/28. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 21, 2020

