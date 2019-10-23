Baseball fans can celebrate the World Series opener with a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner.

The fast food chain is fulfilling their promise of giving away free tacos after Turner successfully stole a base during the first inning of the game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Anyone who visits Taco Bell on Oct. 30 between 2 and 6 p.m. will get a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Those who order online or through their app can claim their free taco at any time of the day.

The Nationals went on to beat the Astros, 5-4.

.@TreaVTurner stole a base in the World Series™, which means you get to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Assemble at participating Taco Bells on October 30 from 2-6 PM, or order online or on the app all day to claim yours. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 23, 2019

