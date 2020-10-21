Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts stole two bases during Game 1 of the World Series and now the whole nation can celebrate his accomplishment by enjoying a free taco from Taco Bell.

Taco Bell brought back their “Steal a base, steal a taco” promotion for the World Series and Betts delivered.

His initial stolen base during the fifth inning landed consumers one free Doritos Locos Tacos on Oct. 28, while supplies last.

Our Taco Hero has stolen a base. Now, America, you get to steal a free Doritos Locos Tacos. Steal yours 10/28. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 21, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)