‘Take this seriously’: Stephon Gilmore releases statement after positive COVID-19 test

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore released a statement Wednesday thanking those who have reached out to him since he tested positive for COVID-19 and urging people to take the virus seriously.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out since hearing about my positive COVID-19 test. Your messages aren’t unseen and are greatly appreciated. I am currently asymptomatic and will take this as it comes,” the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year wrote in a message posted to Twitter.

“I don’t know what to expect, but my spirit is high because of God. I’ve followed every protocol, yet it happened to me. Please be sure to take this seriously,” he added. “The Gilly Lock is going to sit down until the medical professionals let me know it’s best to continue normal activity. Your well wishes and prayers mean the world to me and my family.”

A spokesperson for the Patriots announced Wednesday that practice had been canceled as a precaution.

The Patriots will hold remote meetings on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the MMQB’s Albert Breer. Their first practice of the week would be Friday, at the earliest.

Quarterback Cam Newton and defensive tackle Bill Murray, a member of the team’s practice squad, previously tested positive for the virus, according to reports.

The Patriots are slated to play the Denver Broncos Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

