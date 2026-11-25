WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his 41 points in the first half and the Boston Celtics snapped their four-game losing streak by beating the Washington Wizards 131-116 on Tuesday night.

The Celtics made 10 3-pointers during a 46-point second quarter. That gave Boston an 80-49 lead at halftime, and although Washington cut the deficit to five with a spirited second-half effort, the Celtics held on.

The Celtics remained unbeaten in NBA Cup play, and Washington is mathematically eliminated.

Paul George scored 28 points for Boston, and Neemias Queta had 21.

Anthony Davis had 33 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyshawn George added 24 points and rookie AJ Dybantsa had 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Trae Young scored 17 points with 12 assists.

Queta scored 13 points for Boston before Davis, the opposing big man, managed any. That helped the Celtics to a 34-28 lead after one quarter, and then the bottom fell out for the Wizards.

Boston began the second quarter with a 14-3 run, and the Celtics later went on an 11-0 streak — with three 3-pointers by Tatum — to lead 70-38.

Boston faces Atlanta on Friday night, with the winner finishing atop this NBA Cup group.

Washington had a three-game winning streak snapped. The Wizards haven’t won four in a row since a six-game run in January 2023.

Paul George left Kyshawn George on the ground with a crossover dribble, paused for effect, and sank a jumper in the third quarter. But by then the Wizards had already begun to fight back. Washington got the deficit down to 13 before the period ended.

It was 117-112 after Dybantsa’s bank shot, but then Tatum got free for a layup and Boston’s Baylor Scheierman sank a 3 for his first points of the game.

Up next

Celtics: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Orlando on Saturday.

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