Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) plays against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

BOSTON (WHDH) - After losing Gordon Hayward to free agency, the Boston Celtics decided to lock down forward Jayson Tatum Sunday.

Tatum signed a 5-year, $195 million extension with the team, the maximum amount he could sign for.

The contract keeps Tatum on the Celtics through 2025.

