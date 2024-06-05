BOSTON (WHDH) - New merch and food menus are being prepped before the Celtics hit the court for the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Jason Gorman, TD Garden’s executive chef, gave a sneak peek of the food that will be served up for C’s fans. “Playoff Prime Ribs” are among the items fans will find on the menu at Legends, specifically designed for the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

“We’ve got the ‘Smoke the Mavs’ smoky habanero cheeseburger quesadillas,” Gorman said. “The managers and the chefs come together and we try to think all season long, ‘How are we going to elevate our experience from a regular season game?'”

His kitchen is putting special twists on fan favorites, including the “All About the 18 Chicken Finger Basket” and “Lucky’s 24-Karat Golden Lobster Roll.”

“Brie, parmesan, and real 24-karat edible gold,” Gorman said.

Merchandise shelves are also stocked with specialized hats and shirts.

“When the Celtics won, right away they were already making products for us this round,” said Lauma Cerlins, the director of retail for the Bruins.

The team said the players are ready to bring home another banner.

“We got to raise banner 17 in 2008 — it’s right up there — but we want another one. We are hungry. We’re starving. We’re starving for banner 18,” said Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.

Cedric Maxwell, former Celtics forward, agreed with Grousbeck.

“They deserve to be the number one team right now and now they just have to go out and prove it, finish it with four more wins,” Maxwell said.

And the party will keep going even when the C’s are not in town.

“TD Garden and the City will host watch parties for the first two away games in the series,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

“And the goal is to create the same kind of environment as when they are competing here on the parquet,” said Glen Thornborough, the chief operating officer for the Celtics.

Tickets for the away game watch parties go on sale Wednesday.

