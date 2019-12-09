(WHDH) — Three game-used items from Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams sold for a combined $179,400 in auction on Sunday night.

A Red Sox home uniform worn by the Hall of Famer in 1950 went for $111,000 at Robert Edward Auctions. Williams had signed the jersey, writing, “Best Wishes/Ted Williams” in black marker on the left chest.

A glove given to the outfielder by his friend Frank Mason, who was the general sales manager of Gelottes Cameras in Boston, sold for $39,600. The Wilson pro-model fielder’s glove was used by Williams during the 1950s.

A bat that Williams used during the 1950s season went for $28,800. This item was also signed by Williams who wrote, “My personal best bat/Ted Williams 9.”

