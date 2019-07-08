Tedy Bruschi thanks fans, says he’s ‘doing much better’ after suffering second stroke

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi took to Instagram early Monday morning to thank his fans for their kind thoughts and prayers as he recovers from a second stroke.

Bruschi explained on the social media site that around 10:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July he lost use of his left arm and noticed his speech was slurring. His wife then realized that the left side of his face was drooping.

“We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs,” he wrote.

The couple called 911 and Bruschi took an ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was later released.

“Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers,” Bruschi wrote. “I’m doing much better.”

Bruschi, a former third-round pick out of the University of Arizona, is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots. He was a two-time All-Pro selection. In his career, Bruschi had 668 tackles and 30.5 sacks. He also forced 18 fumbles and had 12 interceptions. He scored four defensive touchdowns in his career. He announced his retirement in 2009.

In 2005, Bruschi suffered a stroke just 3 days after the Super Bowl after suffering numbness and blurred vision and was diagnosed with a mild stroke.

In his book, Bruschi says he briefly considered retiring from football and sat out the 2005 season, but he later announced that he would return and played in several regular season games that season.

Bruschi was named to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013. He spent his entire career in New England.

