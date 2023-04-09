MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Dominic Driscoll, 14, is a big time baseball fan.

“I like the whole game. The ups and downs. Everything is good about it. I’ve played since since I was young and it’s been my whole life,” he said.

Dominic, of Middleborough, has been playing for as long as he can remember, and he’s good.

“He just never stops since he was little. That’s all he does so like I’m so proud of him,” said Kristen Driscoll, Dominic’s mom.

He’s one of the top amateur power-hitting and pitching prospects in the country, but he has to work harder than most. He has a congenital heart defect.

“Overall it’s just things that for other kids would be easier, but for me it’s more difficult doing normal things,” Dominic said, “but I gotta use that chip on my shoulder to work harder than everybody.”

After everything he’s been through, on and off the field, the Make-A-Wish Foundation wanted to give him something special.

“Our wish children inspire us every single day with their courage and their faith and pure joy,” said Sean Holleran, CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts Rhode Island. “You get to see Dominic get to be a kid again,”

At their 40th anniversary gala, while on stage with Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz, Dominic found out he gets a Fenway Clubhouse tour, meet and greet with the players, and an opportunity to watch a game from The Green Monster.

“Beyond surprised,” Dominic said. “It was the craziest moment of my life.”

Dominic hopes to join the major leagues one day and wants to be an inspiration for other kids like him. He’s most looking forward to throwing the first pitch at a Red Sox game. His wish will be granted during the 2023 season.

