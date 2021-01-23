Telfort carries Northeastern over James Madison 72-63

FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo sits in the court during a second-round men's college basketball game between Villanova and Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had a career-high 23 points, all in the second half, as Northeastern extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating James Madison 72-63 on Saturday.

Shaquille Walters had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Northeastern (8-5, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyson Walker added 12 points and five steals. Chris Doherty had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

James Madison scored 32 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jalen Hodge had 14 points for the Dukes (6-5, 1-1). Matt Lewis added 14 points and six rebounds.

