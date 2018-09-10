NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Jean King says there’s a double standard in tennis when it comes to rules applied to women compared to men.

Serena Williams was penalized a game for calling the chair umpire a thief during an extended argument as the U.S. Open women’s final. Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, demanding an apology after he initially issued a warning for a code violation in the second set’s second game for receiving coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches.

King tweeted, “when a woman is emotional, she’s ‘hysterical’ and she’s penalized for it .” King wrote that if a male player had a similar outburst, he’d be called “outspoken” and have no repercussions.

King also tweeted that coaching should be allowed in tennis .

