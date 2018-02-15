‘The goal is World Series’: Pitcher Chris Sale prepares for 2nd season with Red Sox

FORT MYERS, FL (WHDH) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is back for his second season with the team and ready to win.

“When you start today, day one of spring training, the goal is World Series,” said Sale.

The pitcher was dominant during his first season, but he admitted that this time last year he was too amped up.

“I’m here in a new city with a new team and it felt like I had to kind of prove myself again, and I think that kind of came back to bite me in the end,” he said.

Sale tied his career high with 17 wins, but struggled down the stretch. After reflecting, Sale and his coaches realized his workload needs to change.

“I’m kind of looking, kind of how a plane takes off. That gradual build up instead of a heavy workload up front and then just kind of maintaining that,” explained Sale.

With a new game plan in place, Sale is pumped to play again at Fenway.

“There’s no replicating that feeling when you’re standing on the mound and everyone is losing their minds,” Sale said.

