BOSTON (WHDH) - Major League Baseball is showing some love to Boston sports after the Red Sox won the World Series Sunday night.

The league tweeted out a cartoon entitled “The new Titletown” shortly after the Red Sox’s victory over the Dodgers in Game 5.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is front and center, surrounded by legends from the Patriots, Celtics and Bruins.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can be seen wearing his five Super Bowl rings while holding up a Lombardi Trophy.

Celtics forwards Larry Bird and Paul Pierce are also holding up NBA championship trophies, with Bruins defenseman lifting the Stanley Cup trophy over his head.

Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz also makes an appearance with three World Series rings.

Sports teams in Boston have a record of being victorious.

Nine World Series banners have been lifted outside of Fenway Park, six Stanley Cup and 17 NBA championship banners inside the TD Garden and five banners inside Gillette Stadium.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)