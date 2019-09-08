‘The Patriots don’t need him, he needs the Patriots’: fans react to Brown joining Pats

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Antonio Brown caused a lot of headaches for the Raiders this summer but Patriots fans are excited to add the All-Pro to the team.

Some fans are really excited about the team’s decision to add Brown to the team.

“I think it’s a dream come true,” one fan said. “I just never expected it because of all the things going on.”

But other fans are skeptical about his attitude.

“The Patriots don’t need him, he needs the Patriots,” another fan said. “He’ll do well, that’s for sure, Brady will get him the ball. But he can’t be a baby or he won’t be here.”

Brown isn’t eligible to play tonight, but he could suit up next week against the Miami Dolphins.

