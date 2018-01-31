The search for a Patriots-themed bar in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Deep in Vikings territory, it’s not easy to find a New England-themed bar. There just aren’t enough Patriots fans in Minneapolis.

So 7’s Tim Caputo went on a Viking quest to find the most Patriots-friendly bar in the area.

The search started on New England Place in the town of Stillwater in Minnesota, about 20 minutes outside of the Twin Cities.

There, visitors can find a bar called Patriot Tavern, which serves all the Boston favorites in a New England-themed restaurant.

The bar features a lone Patriots hat and has Sam Adams on tap, but it doesn’t mean they feature the Pats every Sunday.

“We are Vikings fans around here mostly,” said the owner, “but we’re absolutely backing the Patriots in this game Sunday.”

Closer to downtown Minneapolis is Pat’s Tap, but it’s not short for Patriots, and on Sundays, it’s actually a Green Bay Packers bar.

Most locals tend to be favoring the Patriots in this Super Bowl after the hometown Vikings suffered a crushing defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even if there aren’t any true New England bars, the matchup is slowly converting them, one fan at a time.

