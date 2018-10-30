‘They set the standard’: Red Sox championship inspires Boston sports teams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Players and coaches from the Patriots, Bruins and Celtics are proud of the Red Sox’s World Series victory, which gives Boston a total of 11 championships in all sports since 2001.

When the Red Sox popped the champagne Sunday night following their Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, members of the city’s other professional teams congratulated the Sox for bringing home another title.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick took time during his media availability Monday to praise the hard work completed by the team.

“A big congratulations to Dave, Tony, Alex, Red Sox for a great season, championship,” he said. “Just a fabulous year.”

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy added that this just pushes the other Boston teams to win.

“It’s good for the city,” he said. “Obviously pushes the other three, four major franchises, so we’d love to be able to follow in their footsteps.”

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens applauded Red Sox manager Alex Cora for a job well done.

“You could tell he had a special way about him,” he said. “It takes a lot for everybody to sacrifice and do a little bit more for the team and that environment is something special.”

Celtics players Aron Baynes and Gordon Hayward said the Red Sox are an inspiration for all of the city’s professional teams.

“They set the standard of what’s expected here in Boston and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Baynes said.

Gordon added that “They call it Titletown for a reason, so now we have to do our job.”

