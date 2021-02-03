(WHDH) — A New Jersey man assumed a massive delivery from FedEx was work-related but when he opened the box, he found precious cargo intended for former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara.

Ariel Ben-Abraham says the lost package landed on his doorstep and he was confused by what he found inside.

“I did think to myself, ‘Why is this package so tall?’ But I just opened it anyway and all of a sudden I see 18 hockey sticks, and I’m like, I did not order 18 hockey sticks,” he recalled.

Ben-Abraham checked the invoice and noticed the package was address to the Washington Capitals.

He posted the mail mishap on Twitter and people were quick to point out that the sticks were made for Chara, who recently left the Bruins to play for the Capitals.

“So once they told me it was Chara’s sticks, I looked and it literally says Chara’s name right over here,” Ben-Abraham said, pointing at one of the hockey sticks. “Initially I thought they were practice sticks, but they’re game-ready sticks, which is incredible, and then I knew, this is crazier than I thought.”

Now, he hopes the sticks make it to Chara.

“Hopefully Chara can get his sticks back because I don’t want them,” Ben-Abraham said. “Well, I literally can’t even use them, they’re taller than me.”

He told 7NEWS that he talked to the hockey company and they are planning to have the sticks picked up and delivered to their rightful owner.

