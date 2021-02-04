FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Russell arrives at the NBA Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — Bill Russell is the latest NBA legend to reveal that he’s gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and Basketball Hall of Famer made the announcement in a video released Thursday by the league. “This is one shot I won’t block,” Russell says in the video, which shows him receiving the vaccine.

Russell turns 87 on Feb. 12.

Russell participated in the video to encourage others to receive the shot when they have the opportunity, just as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Gregg Popovich also did in recent weeks when their vaccinations were filmed on the league’s behalf.

“No Celtics were harmed,” Russell said.

Russell meets the criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding vaccine eligibility. The CDC guidelines suggest that priority for receiving the vaccine should go to health care personnel, those living in long-term care facilities, front-line essential workers, those over the age of 65 and people “with underlying medical conditions” that increase their vulnerability to COVID-19.

