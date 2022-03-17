BOSTON (WHDH) - Tickets went on sale Thursday for the Boston Red Sox home opener.

The Red Sox are set to face off against the Minnesota Twins on April 15 at 2:10 p.m. at Fenway Park.

Tickets for the game can be purchased on the team’s website.

Fans can also buy tickets for additional games in April and May.

The availability of tickets for games in June and July will be announced at a later date.

The Red Sox are kicking off the regular season on April 7 against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)