BOSTON (WHDH) - Those who have the afternoon off and want to catch the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park are in luck! Tickets are still available.

Winter-like weather early on might slow down ticket sales at first, but true fans will be rocking along side the team from start to finish.

“Every year it’s slow getting started in April. Weather isn’t great,” said Ryan Kelly, Ace Ticket Sales Manager. “Once the weather warms up, the Red Sox really start rocking.”

As of Thursday morning, RedSox.com had opening day bleacher seats for $50. Ace Ticket’s website also had tickets on sale for $50, while StubHub is selling standing room only seats for $24.

“We have a little under 300 tickets left, right where we usually are the day before. We’re right on track to sell out,” said Kelly.

For those who do have a ticket, the Red Sox organization wants you in your seat by 1:15 p.m. for pregame ceremonies.

