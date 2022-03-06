WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had 25 points as top-seeded Towson defeated ninth-seed Northeastern 68-61 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Conference tournament on Sunday.

Timberlake shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. Cam Holden had 18 points and six assists for Towson (25-7). Terry Nolan Jr. added 11 points.

Chris Doherty had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (9-22). Nikola Djogo added 11 points and eight rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort had 11 points.

