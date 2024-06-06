CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Five artists, who are also Boston Celtics fans, spray-painted layers of colorful graffiti along Modica Way in Cambridge in honor of the team playing in the NBA Finals.

As of Thursday, passersby can find paintings of Celtics all-stars on the walls of the alley. The whole project took the artists more than eight hours to finish, but it’s meant to match locals’ excitement for the basketball games.

“There’s a buzz. There’s a buzz and an energy,” said Michael Monestime, president of the Central Square Business Improvement District.

The Central Square BID funded the mural, and the masterpiece shows fan favorites with fun twists.

“It’s game time. Time to represent in our way,” one artist said. “Trying to bring some heat and passion for the game again. Get people excited.”

The artists sprayed a lot of Celtics green on the walls, as well as pictures of shamrocks, basketballs, and jerseys.

“The Celtics speak to everyone and so does public art at times, so this is great opportunity for Tatum’s likeness, Coach Mazzulla, Derick White, JB. If you love the team, you can come down and appreciate this art as well,” Monestime said.

Diehards Celtics walking by Thursday approved of the new art.

“This is so awesome. The art itself is very well done. I’m excited for the Celtics obviously,” said fan Mark Girard.

