Tom Brady-approved Super Bowl ring going up for auction

BOSTON (WHDH) — A rare Super Bowl LI championship ring is going up for auction next week.

The ring was approved by Tom Brady himself to be made for a family member as a keepsake after last year’s Super Bowl win. It is nearly identical to the ring Brady has. The ring has 260 diamonds and is valued at nearly $30,000 on the gems and gold alone.

Bidding starts Monday and ends on Feb. 17. Other Brady items being auctioned are an autographed replica of the Lombardi Trophy and a game used jersey from 2006.

