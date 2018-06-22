BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady couldn’t hold back while watching U2 perform at the T.D. Garden in Boston Thursday night.

Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen posted videos to Instagram of them belting out to the songs playing at the concert.

The star quarterback can be heard singing “Pride (In the Name of Love)” as supermodel Bündchen dances in the background.

In the past, Brady has revealed that U2 is one of his favorite artists.

U2 is playing again at the T.D. Garden on Friday.

