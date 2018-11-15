New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kicked off his bye week with a date night to see “Hamilton” at the Boston Opera House with supermodel Gisele Bündchen Tuesday night.

People couldn’t believe it when they saw the star couple in the crowd, with some fans snapping pictures of Brady and Bündchen.

Brady says he enjoys the show so much he wishes he could take the stage with the cast.

“I love ‘Hamilton.’ This was my third time seeing it,” he said. “I did tell my wife one day I would love to be on that show for a week but I’d need a lot of practice.”

