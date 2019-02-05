Tom Brady, Julian Edelman celebrate Super Bowl victory with Mickey in Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WHDH) — Less than 24 hours after knocking off the Los Angeles Rams in Super LIII, six-time champion Tom Brady and MVP Julian Edelman joined Mickey Mouse for a Disney World celebration.

Edelman and Brady went on a Toy Story ride, engaged in a lightsaber battle, posed for pictures, and served as grand marshals in Mickey’s parade, which rolled through the Magic Kingdom.

“These are not the droids you are looking for,” Edelman wrote in an Instagram post that showed he and Brady dressed up as Jedis.

The stars also took an opportunity to thank all of the New England fans who attended the event.

“I didn’t know we had as many fans in Florida as we do in Boston,” Brady said as thousands cheered loudly. “We love you guys. Thanks for all your support.”

Edelman pumped up the crowd by yelling, “I think we just got six! Did we get six?”

Both players will rejoin their teammates in New England on Tuesday for a duck boat rally in Boston.

Edelman said he hopes “record numbers” line the streets for the championship bash.

For parade details, click here.

