Tom Brady listed as 20th most dominant athlete of past 20 years by ESPN

(WHDH) — In honor of ESPN The Magazine’s 20th anniversary, the Worldwide Leader posted a list Tuesday of the 20 most dominant athlete of the past 20 years.

And somehow, Tom Brady’s five Super Bowl rings only landed him the final spot on the list.

In the list, posted on ESPN.com Tuesday, aims to present “the definitive 20 for 20 — the most formidable, awe-inspiring and downright dominant athletes of the past two decades.”

Yet the list doesn’t come without controversy. Brady’s chief rival of the past two decades, Peyton Manning, comes in at No. 3 overall on the list despite holding two Super Bowl rings to Brady’s five and having 14 playoff wins compared to Brady’s 27 — good for most all time with 11 more than second-place Joe Montana.

Tiger Woods was listed as the No. 1 most dominant athlete, followed by LeBron James, Manning, NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, tennis great Roger Federer, women’s golf legend Annika Sorenstam, Formula One racer Michael Schumacher, boxer Floyd Mayweather, women’s soccer great Marta, and sprinter Usain Bolt rounding out the top 10.

Brady was one of only two NFL players on the list.

Brady’s eight Super Bowl appearances are the most all time by a quarterback.

