Tom Brady releases final episode in documentary series, ‘Tom vs. Time’

(WHDH) — It’s been more than a month since the Philadelphia Eagles upset the Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII. But it will take much longer for the sting of the loss to fade for Patriots fans and their quarterback.

Today, the final installment of Tom Brady’s documentary series, “Tom vs. Time,” was released.

What many Patriots fans thought would be a post-Super Bowl victory lap turned into something much different — a look into how one of the all-time greats deals with failure.

“You play those games to have the chance to win the Super Bowl,” Brady says in the video, “and when you don’t come through it’s very painful.”

Interest in the documentary has been sky high. The first five episodes of the series have been viewed more than 43 million times on Facebook.

Reflecting on the whole project, Brady told “Good Morning America” on Monday he was at a point where he was ready to share more about his private life.

“It was a great experience for me,” Brady said. “I got to share a lot of things that a lot of fans never get a chance to see.”

What they saw was Brady off the field, interacting with friends and trainers, as well as his wife and children.

Brady says the idea of maintaining his unprecedented performance while also being present for his family was at the crux of the project.

“There’s a lot of people that really need your time and attention and how you find that balance really was a big part of what ‘Tom vs. Time’ was all about,” he said.

Brady also said talking to his kids about the Super Bowl loss was one of his best moments as a parent, telling his children that sometimes in life, even when you try your very best, you don’t always win.

You can watch the final episode of “Tom vs. Time” here.

