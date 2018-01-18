Patriots’ Tom Brady returns to practice day after injury scare

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - One day after a major injury scare, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was spotted on the practice field Thursday afternoon.

Brady, 40, could be seen wearing red gloves on each hand as he went through drills with his teammates.

Brady appeared on Wednesday’s injury report with a right hand injury and was reportedly a limited participant at practice.

The injury was disclosed ahead of the team’s AFC Championship Game matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brady jammed his throwing hand after being run into accidentally by a teammate. The expectation is that he plays Sunday.

Brady is expected to address the media Thursday. The veteran signal-caller was slated to address the media Wednesday afternoon, but the team instead said he would not be speaking due to a meeting with the medical staff.

Brady, who helped the Patriots to a 35-14 win over the Tennessee Titans last week, appeared on the injury report multiple times this year. He also dealt with an achilles injury and a shoulder injury earlier in the year.

Alan Branch, Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee were also limited at practice with injuries, according to the injury report released by the Patriots Wednesday.

