Tom Brady rookie card sets record, sells for $2.25M

Once again, Tom Brady’s rookie card is setting records.

A card sold for $2.25 million at an online auction Friday, becoming the most expensive football card ever sold. The previous record was also set by the sale of a Brady rookie card, for $1.2 million in March.

Brady rookie cards sold for about $200,000 in December, but jumped in value after he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)