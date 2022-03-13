Tom Brady said he is planning to return to football and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said in a tweet. “That time will come. But it’s not now.

“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” Brady tweeted.

