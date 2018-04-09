Tom Brady to join Best Buddies on trip to Qatar

BOSTON (WHDH) — Tom Brady will be visiting Qatar this week with the Best Buddies organization.

Brady will help Best Buddies kick off their commitment to having people with intellectual and development disabilities participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Brady will take part in some sightseeing while in the Middle East and will also have a day of fun with the Best Buddies.

