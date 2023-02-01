FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady shares a special bond with his parents. A bond that was on display again Wednesday following the former Patriots quarterback and NFL legend’s retirement announcement.

Brady’s father, Tom Sr. spoke to 7NEWS, saying he has mixed feelings about his son calling it quits on his storied career. He said Brady called him Tuesday night to tell him he would be retiring.

“On the one hand, we’re really disappointed because we’ve had so many joys, so many highs, so many family get-togethers and so many celebrations,” Tom Sr. said. “On the other hand, I’m really happy that Tommy is going to hang it up and call it on his own terms.”

For all of his son’s records, Tom Sr. noted that Brady also holds the NFL record for being sacked. He said he’s glad that record won’t soon grow.

“After a while, you take enough hits, it’s going to be time to call it quits,” Tom Sr. said.

Tom Sr. said he expects his son to spend more time with his kids. Maybe, he said, his famously health-conscious son will have some ice cream other than avocado ice cream.

Tom Sr. said he’s not sure Brady will go straight into the broadcast booth despite a big contract already in place.

He said he’s “rather certain” this will be the final retirement for his son, who came out of retirement after his previous announcement last year.

Still, he almost left the door open to other options.

“I won’t even go there,” he said.

