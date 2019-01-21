Tom Brady’s parents praise son, Patriots after thrilling AFC Championship win

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two parents couldn’t be more proud of their son, who is headed to his ninth Super Bowl.

“I’m just so proud of the Patriots and what they’ve done in the last year and especially I’m proud of our son. He’s pretty amazing,” said Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn.

Brady’s mother and his father, Tom Sr., have always been his biggest fans.

“As a sophomore, the QB that had played as a freshman decided not to play football anymore so he got the job by default and fortunately from there he’s been able to take it a ways,” Tom Sr. said.

They’ve been there every step of his career, supporting him through the tough losses and wild wins.

“It was a rollercoaster ride up and down,” Galynn said. “We were excited and worried and then praying.”

“I talked to my wife, talked to my kids, talked to my parents,” Brady said. “They all had heart attacks almost and, you know, that’s what these games come down to.”

And we all know how much family means to Brady.

He didn’t lose focus on his family when his mother was battling cancer during the 2016-17 season.

The next year they shared two big victories. Tom won the Super Bowl, and his mother beat cancer.

“I’m just happy for my mom,” Brady said. “What she’s been through is pretty challenging.”

And as he continues to thrive on the field, his parents think they know what keeps the greatest of all time going.

“I think it’s the Tom Brady magic. He’s had a little angel on his shoulder and things have worked very well for him.”

