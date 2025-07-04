WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Story homered and drove in four runs as part of a four-hit day, Lucas Giolito pitched 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his first game against the team that drafted him and the Boston Red Sox routed the Washington Nationals 11-2 on Friday.

Jarren Duran had three RBIs for Boston, which collected 16 hits and has won four of six since enduring a season-worst six-game skid.

Washington was denied its first three-game winning streak since taking four in a row on May 28-31.

Giolito (5-1) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out seven, surrendering Luis García Jr.’s sacrifice fly in the sixth. He is 2-0 with an 0.61 ERA in his last two starts.

The right-hander was the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2012 and debuted with the team four years later. Washington traded him to the Chicago White Sox in December 2016.

The Red Sox broke the game open with a seven-run fifth inning. After Boston loaded the bases, Wilyer Abreu walked in a run to make it 3-0 and Story ripped a two-run single to center to chase Washington starter Michael Soroka (3-6).

Marcelo Mayer hit reliever Zach Brzykcy’s first pitch to left to score Abreu. Three batters later, Duran hit a two-run double. He later scored on Abraham Toro’s single.

Story hit his 13th home run of the season in the eighth, a two-run blast to left off Ryan Loutos.

Soroka allowed seven runs and struck out six in four innings, matching his shortest outing of the season.

Key moment

Story’s two-run single in the fifth extended Boston’s lead to 5-0 and ended Soroka’s day.

Key stat

Boston has won 10 of its last 11 games on the Fourth of July.

Up next

The series continues Saturday when Boston RHP Walker Buehler (5-6, 6.45 ERA) faces Washington LHP Mitchell Parker (5-8, 4.63).

