FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe plans to use money donated by Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving for drug abuse prevention and youth programs.

The All-Star guard visited the Dakotas reservation earlier this month to be welcomed into the Lakota tribe from which his late mother came.

Tribal spokeswoman Danielle Finn says Irving has donated a total of $110,000 to the tribe, with the stipulation that it support the reservation’s youth.

The tribe’s finance committee decided part of the money will be disbursed by leaders of the reservation’s eight districts, with the rest going to drug prevention and education programs. Specific allocations haven’t been decided.

Irving said during his visit he considers the tribe “family for life.” He also has supported the tribe’s long battle against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

