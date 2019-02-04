BOSTON (WHDH) - The unofficial start of the Boston Red Sox season kicked off just one day after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII.

Staff loaded up a large tractor-trailer with nearly 25,000 baseball supplies on Monday to send down to JetBlue Field in Fort Myers, Florida.

Items that were packed away included 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 batting helmets and 60 cases of sunflower seeds.

The Truck Day celebration has been a team tradition since 2003.

The Red Sox are looking to defend their title this season following their World Series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

What’s on the truck? 🔺 20,400 baseballs

🔺 1,100 bats

🔺 200 batting gloves

🔺 200 batting helmets

🔺 320 BP tops

🔺 160 jerseys

🔺 300 pairs of pants

🔺 400 t-shirts

🔺 400 pairs of socks

🔺 20 cases of bubble gum

🔺 60 cases of sunflower seeds#TruckDay | @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/EcdUhjYSeJ — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 4, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)