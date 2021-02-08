BOSTON (WHDH) - Monday marks the unofficial start of spring training for the Boston Red Sox as the team and fans get ready to celebrate Truck Day.

The team’s equipment truck is set to embark on a 1,480-mile trip to the club’s Spring Training home at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

Crews will begin loading the truck around 7 a.m. before its estimated departure time of 2 p.m.

This will be the 24th straight year that Milford-native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck, carrying 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 batting gloves, 200 batting helmets, 320 batting practice tops, 160 white game jerseys, 300 pairs of pants, 400 T-shirts, 400 pairs of socks, 20 cases of bubble gum, and 60 cases of sunflower seeds.

Fans are asked not to gather at Fenway Park due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus but instead watch a 30-minute special on the Red Sox social media channels starting at 1:30 p.m.

The show, hosted by Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming, will feature live interviews with players and coaches, including newly acquired right-handed pitcher Garrett Richards, and bench coach Will Venable.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)