Trump planning to attend college football championship game

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to attend the Jan. 13 College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans.

The game features No. 1 Louisiana State University versus No. 3 Clemson, which is looking for its third national title in the last four seasons. Both teams are undefeated.

Trump has attended a handful of sports events in recent months, including Game 5 of the World Series, a college football showdown between LSU and Alabama, and the annual Army-Navy football game.

An administration official not authorized to publicly discuss the president’s travel confirmed that he planned to attend next week’s championship.

