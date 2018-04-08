LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – A UMass Lowell women’s lacrosse player scored a goal during her first game back since losing her leg.

Noelle Lambert is a red shirt junior from Londonderry, New Hampshire. She lost her leg in a moped accident in 2016 and now uses a prosthetic limb.

A year-and-a-half after losing her leg, Lambert returned to the field on Saturday. Her goal helped the River Hawks beat Hartford 16-1 at Wicked Blue Field in Lowell.

“That was a special moment. I broke down in tears, so really special,” said Lambert.

Lambert is the cousin of 7News Meteorologist Chris Lambert. She said she wants to thank her family, coaches and teammates for helping her get back on the field.

