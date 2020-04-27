USA Swimming reveals plans for August return

USA Swimming has announced its plans for a return to competition, beginning with a series of regional events in August before the national schedule begins in early November at Richmond, Virginia.

The governing body is canceling all national events in July and early August because of the coronavirus pandemic. The regional events will be held in August, with an eye toward limiting the need for travel and promoting a safer environment for athletes, coaches, officials and families.

USA Swimming said it will announce further scheduling details in the coming weeks, subject to local health guidelines.

A tentative national schedule has been released, leading up to the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, in June 2021.

The first meet of the TYR Pro Swim Series is set for Richmond from Nov. 5-8, followed by Knoxville, Tennessee (Jan. 13-16, 2021), San Antonio (March 3-6), Mission Viejo, California (April 8-11, 2021), and Indianapolis (May 12-15).

Other meets on the tentative national schedule include the Toyota U.S. Open in Atlanta from Dec. 2-5, as well as the Speedo Juniors East and West short-course meets from Dec. 9-12, which will be held in Atlanta and Austin, Texas, respectively.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)