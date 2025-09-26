TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit his fifth career grand slam, George Springer added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Thursday night to maintain a tie for the AL East lead with the New York Yankees.

Toronto (91-68), which had lost six of seven, closes with three games at home against Tampa Bay.

Boston (87-72) was prevented from clinching a postseason berth. The Red Sox are in position for the second AL wild card, one game ahead of Detroit (86-73) and two games in front of Houston (85-74) with three games left. The Red Sox finish at home against the Tigers.

Three Blue Jays combined for six perfect innings before Jarren Duran doubled off Braydon Fisher starting the seventh and scored on Trevor Story’s single.

Toronto opener Louis Varland struck out three of six batters, and Eric Lauer retired 10 straight.

Right fielder Nathan Lukes made a diving catch on Cedanne Rafaela’s liner to end the fifth.

Yariel Rodríguez (3-2) retired two batters to finish the sixth.

In his third straight losing start, Boston’s Brayan Bello (11-9) allowed three runs — two earned — and three hits in five-plus innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached starting the sixth on an error by Story, who tied the Yankees’ Anthony Volpe at 19 for the high among AL shortstops.

Addison Barger walked, Anthony Santander was hit by a pitch and Varsho homered off left-hander Justin Wilson. Springer homered against Zack Kelly three batters later, his team-leading 31st.

Key moment

Varsho connected on an 0-2 pitch for his second grand slam this season.

Key stat

Toronto is 69-4 when it scores five runs or more.

Up next

Red Sox: LHP Kyle Harrison (1-1, 3.58 ERA) is expected to start Friday against Tigers RHP Casey Mize (14-6, 3.91).

Blue Jays: RHP Shane Bieber (3-2, 3.57 ERA) is scheduled to face Rays RHP Adrian Houser (8-4, 3.18) on Friday night.

