MIAMI (WHDH) — Super Bowl LIV tickets may have cost thousands of dollars but that didn’t stop one fan from falling asleep during the first quarter of the championship game.

Video of a man asleep behind the Kansas City Chiefs end zone quickly went viral.

Fans around him could be heard cheering for the players as he sat there with his eyes closed and his mouth slightly open.

Karisa Maxwell, who posted the video, said he eventually woke up.

“Oh no…His friend is currently showing him the video. The whole section knows. WHAT DO I DO?!” she wrote on Twitter.

Mattress Firm replied, “Send him our way 😉”

Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl. We’re still only in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/erK0gfpqvQ — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 3, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)