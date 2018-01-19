VOTE: After hearing from Tom Brady, how do you feel about Sunday’s game?

(WHDH) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, sporting gloves on his hands at a press conference Friday afternoon, said “we’ll see” when asked if he would be playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship.

RELATED: Gloved Tom Brady says “We’ll See” when asked if he’ll play in AFC Championship Game

“We’re not talking about that,” Brady opened up with in an attempt to dodge questions about his right hand injury.

Brady, 40, said the Jaguars are the best team that they’ve prepared for all season and that Sunday will be a challenge. Whether or not Brady will be up for the challenge is another story.

“We’ll see,” Brady told 7’s Byron Barnett, who asked “Tom, how confident are you that you’ll be playing on Sunday.”

We’d like to know how you feel about the game after hearing from Brady. Let us know below!

POLL: After hearing from Tom Brady today, how do you feel about Sunday’s AFC Championship Game? — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) January 19, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)