New England (4-2) at Tennessee (1-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

BetMGM NFL odds: Patriots by 7.

Against the spread: Patriots 4-2, Titans 2-4.

Series record: Patriots lead 26-19-1.

Last meeting: Titans beat the Patriots 20-17 in OT on Nov. 3, 2024, in Nashville.

Last week: Patriots beat Saints 25-19, Titans lost at Raiders 20-10.

Patriots offense: overall (16), rush (26), pass (6), scoring (11).

Patriots defense: overall (16), rush (4), pass (25), scoring (T-7).

Titans offense: overall (32), rush (31), pass (31), scoring (31).

Titans defense: overall (22), rush (25), pass (13), scoring (26).

Turnover differential: Patriots even; Titans minus-1.

Patriots player to watch

Drake Maye. The second-year quarterback is thriving in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ system. Maye tied a career high with three touchdown passes last week at New Orleans. He has also had five straight games with a 100-plus passer rating after finishing with a 140.1 rating against the Saints. He enters this week second in the NFL with a 73.2 completion rate. Detroit’s Jared Goff is leading the league at 75.9.

Titans player to watch

Cam Ward. The No. 1 overall pick in the April draft is a big reason why the Titans fired Brian Callahan on Monday, wanting to see improvement out of the offense. Ward completed a career-high 26 passes last week for 222 yards. The rookie has more interceptions (four) than TD passes (3).

Key matchup

The Patriots pass defense against the rookie quarterback. New England is giving up 239 yards per game through the air and ranks last in the NFL in allowing 7.88 yards per pass play. Ward has shown a knack for throwing deep.

Key injuries

Patriots: WR Stefon Diggs (chest) and LBs Harold Landry (ankle) and Anfernee Jennings (ankle) practiced fully Friday and are questionable. S Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) was limited Thursday and Friday. He’s questionable along with CB Charles Woods (knee), who missed two practices.

Titans: K Joey Slye (right calf) is available after being limited all week after missing the last game. WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring) and OLB Arden Key (quadricep) are out after not practicing all week. LB Dre’Mont Jones (knee) is questionable after being added to the injury report Thursday. DT T’Vondre Sweat (ankle) practiced all week and may be activated from injured reserve.

Series notes

This will be the first game Patriots coach Mike Vrabel will coach against the franchise that gave him his first head coaching job in 2018. Vrabel coached the Titans to their most recent playoff win in this series, a wild-card victory that was the last for Tom Brady in a Patriots’ uniform. These are two of the original AFL franchises, and this will be the second straight season the Patriots have visited the Titans. The Titans have won three of the past four games between these teams. That includes last season in the most recent game the Titans have won at Nissan Stadium. Mike McCoy will make his debut as the Titans’ interim head coach after Brian Callahan was fired Monday.

Stats and stuff

The Patriots have won three straight games. A victory this week will give New England its longest winning streak since a seven-game streak during the 2021 season. … New England is 3-0 on the road this season. It has started with a road record of 4-0 or better eight times in team history. … The Patriots are fourth in the NFL against the run, allowing 83.5 yards per game. … The Patriots are allowing just 3.46 yards per rush, the third-lowest mark in the NFL this season. … New England is the only team that has not given up 50 yards to a running back this season. It is the first time in team history that has occurred. … Marcus Jones leads the NFL this season with a 23.1 yards per return average … Patriots TE Hunter Henry ranks fifth among New England tight ends with 2,482 receiving yards. He needs 6 yards to move past Jim Whalen into fourth place. … WR Kayshon Boutte had his first NFL game with at least two touchdowns last week at New Orleans. … LB Robert Spillane had his third game this season with 10-plus tackles after finishing with a team-leading 11 total tackles last week. … Titans’ Jeffery Simmons is the third DT in the NFL in the past 17 seasons to have at least 4 1/2 sacks and eight tackles for loss in the first six games of a season. He has joined Geno Atkins (2012 and 2018) and Aaron Donald (2015). … Titans RB Tyjae Spears had 50 scrimmage yards last week. … WR Van Jefferson led the Titans with 75 yards receiving last week. … Elic Ayomanor is the only AFC rookie WR with 2 TD receptions. … TE Chig Okonkwo had a season-high six catches last week. … LB Cody Barton had his second interception of the season last week. LB Dre’Mont Jones had his first sack of the season last week. … CB L’Jarius Sneed had a career-high 10 tackles last week.

Fantasy tip

Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs fared well against the Titans in his career. He has 38 catches (9.5 per game) for 446 yards (111.5 per game) and four receiving touchdowns in four games against Tennessee. That includes 12 catches for 148 yards and three TDs in his most recent game against the Titans (Sept. 19, 2022 with Buffalo).

