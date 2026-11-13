MUNICH (AP) — New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson have looked “pretty good” in practice, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday before both players were listed as questionable for the game against the Detroit Lions in Munich.

Brown is dealing with ankle and knee issues, and Stevenson is trying to overcome a knee injury in time for Sunday’s game.

Vrabel, speaking to the media at Bayern Munich’s facilities before practice, was asked to gauge Brown and Stevenson’s progress.

“Based on yesterday I think pretty good,” the coach said. “Again, still have to go through today and see where that goes.”

Stevenson, the team’s leading rusher, was limited Friday for a second straight practice. The team had a jog-through Thursday after arriving in Bavaria. He was injured in last week’s loss to the Packers and sat out practice Wednesday before their overnight flight.

“We’re just always looking for guys that are looking for ways in as opposed to ways out,” Vrabel said. “At this point of the season, 10 weeks straight without a bye, there’s pretty much nobody out there that’s 100%. We have to realize that, we have to recognize that, but we also have to find ways to do our job.

“Rhamondre is one of those players that’s looking for a way in,” he added.

Brown, the team’s top offseason acquisition, has just nine receptions for 101 yards so far this season as he has fought through injuries. He has been limited in practice all week.

“The more that we can get everybody back, I think the more that it contributes to what we feel like we want to be as a team,” Vrabel said. “One guy certainly doesn’t make the difference, but certainly the more that we can get guys back, it’s exciting, the pieces can start to build and come together.

“We’ll see where things go today,” he continued, “and hopefully those guys that haven’t been with us or maybe got hurt last week could be available.”

Before traveling Wednesday night, the Patriots ruled out LG Ben Brown (knee), CB Carlton Davis III (knee) and RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness).

Henderson said last week that he spent several days in the hospital undergoing tests to determine the cause of unexplained neurological symptoms that have affected his strength and coordination.

“I talk to TreVeyon everyday,” Vrabel said. “Just like everybody else that’s not available, he’s working hard to get back. When that is, I don’t know. I don’t have a timetable.”

In other injury updates, OL Greg Van Roten (hamstring) was upgraded to full participant Friday, as was CB Charles Woods (hamstring). Both are questionable for Sunday.

No babysitting

Vrabel reiterated that he wants his players to have the right attitude.

“We talk about a lot of things that require no talent or skill. We talk about competitive spirit, we talk about communication, we talk about toughness, we talk about our attitude,” he said. “There are a lot of things that you can do that require no skill that hopefully can help us win. Those are some qualities that we’re trying to build.”

Creating turnovers is key, he added: “We have to find some guys that can go take the ball away from the other team — tip a pass, hit a guy hard enough to knock the ball loose. … There’s a lot of ways to do it. It starts by hopefully affecting the quarterback.”

Players won’t be under lock and key in Munich.

“I’m not going to sit there and babysit them and make them sit in a circle and hold hands,” Vrabel said. “They’re grown men.”

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